Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,337 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after acquiring an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

