Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 105,141 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 204.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.63.

