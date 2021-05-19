Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

BTVCY opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

