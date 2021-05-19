Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.65. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $2,085,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $5,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 73,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

