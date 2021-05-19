ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. UBS Group AG grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

