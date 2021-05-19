ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $28.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.