Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $17.58. Vaccitech shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,261 shares trading hands.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at $82,146,414. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.