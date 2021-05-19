Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.08

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 10713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $643.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

