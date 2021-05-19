Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $23,692,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $28,654,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

