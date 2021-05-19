FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Sells $484,919.67 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSBW opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

