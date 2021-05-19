Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran Buys 200 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Scott Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00.

CABO stock opened at $1,696.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,789.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,950.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,109.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

