Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $188.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -160.09 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.