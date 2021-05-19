Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

PSX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

