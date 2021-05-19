Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

