ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 649,767 shares.The stock last traded at $28.45 and had previously closed at $29.06.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $292,000.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

