GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE GMS opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. GMS has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

