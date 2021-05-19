ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 649,767 shares.The stock last traded at $28.45 and had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $292,000.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

