Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE UL opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.