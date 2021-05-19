Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

