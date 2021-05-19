Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

