Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $84.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

