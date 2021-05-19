NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.03.

NEE opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

