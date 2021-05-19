Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBVA. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

