Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.32.

LLNW stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $383.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

