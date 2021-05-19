$7.60 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce sales of $7.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.59 billion and the highest is $7.61 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $31.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

