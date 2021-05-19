Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce sales of $12.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.78 million and the highest is $18.93 million. Xencor posted sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $76.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $92.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

XNCR opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

