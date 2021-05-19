Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 7,134 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

