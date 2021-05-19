goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer Sells 6,000 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50.

Andrea Fiederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of goeasy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87.

GSY opened at C$141.65 on Wednesday. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$48.29 and a twelve month high of C$157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

GSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

