Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Susquehanna cut DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

