Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,446,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,701,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

JKS stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.