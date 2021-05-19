Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 628 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 1,527.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 387,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $9,050,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 974.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.