Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 88,827 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.08% of Cryoport worth $49,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 706,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.