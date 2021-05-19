Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 113,432 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Skyline Champion worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

NYSE SKY opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

