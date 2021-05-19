Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,396 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $52,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

