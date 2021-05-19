Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,762 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $53,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $159.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

