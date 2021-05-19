The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $18.05 Million Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,048,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.50% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.