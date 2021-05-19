Pivotal Research Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $100.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in V.F. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

