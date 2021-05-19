Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

QUTIF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

