Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 200 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

DKS opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

