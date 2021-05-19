Signaturefd LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day moving average is $189.51. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.