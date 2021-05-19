Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,824 shares of company stock worth $52,005,870 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $149.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

