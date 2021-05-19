Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,301 shares of company stock valued at $697,729. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

