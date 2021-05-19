Citigroup Cuts Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $10.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLOV. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of CLOV opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $10,322,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

