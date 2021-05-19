Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $281.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.70. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Biogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.