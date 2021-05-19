Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.