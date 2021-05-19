CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman Sells 13,030 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNMD stock opened at $139.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,479.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,689,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

