First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

