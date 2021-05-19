Compass Point Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $82.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.11.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $71,444,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.