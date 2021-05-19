Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDOG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. Datadog has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,769.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,765 shares of company stock worth $105,326,881. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

