Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atreca?s approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Atreca stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,865.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,200. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

