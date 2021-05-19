Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 5,236 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,390,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

